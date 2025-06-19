NDA government using police to target YSRCP: Jagan

GUNTUR: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that Andhra Pradesh was under a state of political repression, with the TDP-led NDA government using the police to target opposition leaders, particularly those from a particular community within the YSRCP. He warned that such misuse of power will not go unpunished, and asserted that the YSRCP would return to power and bring justice to the victims.

Jagan was speaking at Rentapalla in Palnadu district after unveiling the statue of Nagamalleswara Rao, upa sarpanch who died by suicide, allegedly due to police harassment. Jagan accused the coalition government of abandoning development, instead focusing on vendetta politics.

“The NDA government is pushing political rivals to the brink using casteism and State machinery. All days won’t be the same. When our time comes, we will hold every wrongdoer accountable,” he asserted.