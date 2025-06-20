9 lakh to take part in Yoga Day events in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district is set to celebrate International Yoga Day in a festive atmosphere on June 21, with nearly 9 lakh participants expected across 650 ward and village secretariats, according to NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, held a video conference with Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs on Thursday to review preparations. He said the district’s programme is part of a massive state-wide initiative, with around 2 crore people set to participate.

Highlighting the main State-level event in Vizag, where PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part, Lakshmisha said nearly 5 lakh people would join the event there. He directed officials to ensure arrangements such as LED screens, laptops, and internet connectivity at local venues to enable live telecast and mass participation. The main district-level celebration will take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada, where a common yoga protocol will be followed.

He instructed that the Swachhanda programme be conducted simultaneously with Yoga Day activities to promote cleanliness and community engagement.