Abandoned by daughters, Andhra couple cancel gift deed

KADAPA: In a strong move to protect the rights of senior citizens, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Jammalamadugu, A Sai Sree, annulled a property gift deed executed by an elderly couple in Proddatur, Kadapa district, after their five daughters abandoned them.
The order was issued under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which empowers authorities to revoke property transfers if children fail to care for their elderly parents.
According to official reports, Mallepati Mohan Rao (86) and his wife Gauramma (75), who owned a sweet shop in the town, had gifted their house (Door No. 18/437-A) on Rangayya Satra Street to their daughters through a registered document (No. 29419/2024) on July 23, 2024. However, the couple later alleged that the daughters began neglecting them soon after the transfer, failing to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, and medical care.
Left to depend on neighbours and charitable organisations, the couple eventually moved into a retirement home.
Daughters directed to vacate house in 15 days
On learning of their plight, Revenue Divisional Officer Sai Sree took up the matter, and issued summons to the daughters to appear at the RDO office on February 22, 2025.
Follow-up hearings were held on March 12, March 29, and April 19 this year.
The daughters failed to appear consistently and did not present any evidence of supporting their parents.
In contrast, the elderly couple submitted strong documentation, including the original gift deed, Aadhaar cards, medical reports for conditions such as arthritis and high blood pressure, and witness testimony from neighbours confirming neglect.
Based on the evidence, the RDO concluded that the couple had been abandoned and ordered the cancellation of the gift deed, declaring it null and void ab initio.
Ownership of the house was restored to Mohan Rao, and the daughters were instructed to vacate the premises within 15 days.
The Proddatur Tahsildar has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.
According to the RDO’s directive, the property cannot be sold, leased, or transferred. Any violation may lead to a fine of Rs 5,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both, as per Section 24 of the Act, the order said.