Abandoned by daughters, Andhra couple cancel gift deed

KADAPA: In a strong move to protect the rights of senior citizens, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Jammalamadugu, A Sai Sree, annulled a property gift deed executed by an elderly couple in Proddatur, Kadapa district, after their five daughters abandoned them.

The order was issued under Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which empowers authorities to revoke property transfers if children fail to care for their elderly parents.

According to official reports, Mallepati Mohan Rao (86) and his wife Gauramma (75), who owned a sweet shop in the town, had gifted their house (Door No. 18/437-A) on Rangayya Satra Street to their daughters through a registered document (No. 29419/2024) on July 23, 2024. However, the couple later alleged that the daughters began neglecting them soon after the transfer, failing to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, and medical care.

Left to depend on neighbours and charitable organisations, the couple eventually moved into a retirement home.