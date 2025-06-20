Andhra begins direct procurement of Black Burley tobacco, assures every leaf will be bought

GUNTUR: The State government has launched the procurement of Black Burley tobacco through Markfed, assuring farmers that every leaf will be purchased. Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, and Cooperation K Atchannaidu inaugurated the procurement centre at the Paruchuru Agricultural Market Yard on Thursday, reinforcing the state’s commitment to agricultural welfare.

Leading a farmers’ rally from Paruchuru junction to the market yard, the minister inspected facilities and announced that HDR and HDM grade tobacco would be procured at Rs 12,000 per quintal, while HDX grade would be bought at Rs 6,000 per quintal.

This marks the first-ever direct procurement of Black Burley tobacco by the State.

Atchannaidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prioritizing farmer support with subsidies, timely payments, and assured crop procurement.

He noted that Rs 1,650 crore in pending paddy dues had already been cleared. The state has intervened this year to stabilize prices of chilli, mango, coconut, and tobacco.

Farmers were urged not to fall for private companies’ misleading promises and to maintain quality standards to meet export requirements.

The initiative is expected to benefit farmers with over Rs 500 crore through five procurement centres across the state.

Agriculture Special Chief Secretary B. Rajasekhar said the government aims to procure 20 million kg of tobacco, with the Chief Minister reviewing progress every two days.

Markfed MD Manjeer Zilani Saman stated that procurement would be conducted online, with a 20% moisture cap.