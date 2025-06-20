Andhra High Court pulls up state govt over delay in setting up PCA cells

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government to file a counter over delay in setting up the Police Complaint Authority (PCA) cells at district level.

Hearing a petition filed by a differently-abled person Tirumala Krishna of Mahanandi in Kurnool district, who claimed that 13 FIRs were filed against him across the State for a single social media post, Justice Nunepally Harinath found fault with the government for failing to set up the State and district-level PCA cells.

The petitioner alleged that the ‘Red Book’ rule prevailed in the State, with unchecked police high-handedness. Representing the petitioner, advocate V Surender Reddy argued that the police were acting arbitrarily and unreasonably.

He noted that Section 111 of BNS was invoked against his client merely for a social media post, despite the clear ruling from both the Supreme Court and the High Court against such misuse.

He further emphasised that the Supreme Court had previously issued clear instructions to set up PCA cells at both the State and district levels to address grievances against police harassment, but these directives have not been implemented by the State. Later, the matter was posted to July 17.