Andhra: SLSC to oversee 750 e-bus proposal

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday constituted a State Level Steering Committee (SLSC) to oversee the submission of proposals to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for procuring 750 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme.

These e-buses, sanctioned by MoHUA, will be deployed across 11 cities in the State.

As per the scheme’s guidelines, each participating state must form an State Level Steering Committee headed by the Chief Secretary to review and forward proposals to the Centre for approval.

Following a detailed study of the scheme and practices followed by other states like Punjab and Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh formed the committee.

The State Level Steering Committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary, with members including the Special Chief Secretary (Energy), Principal Secretaries of Transport, Roads and Buildings, Finance, and MAUD, Secretary (Industries and Commerce), and the Commissioner of the Public Transport Department.

The State government finalised M/s Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Pune, along with discovered Gross Cost Contract (GCC) prices, as the selected agency for supplying the buses.

As per the Government Order, the proposal for the e-bus procurement will be submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the newly formed SLSC.