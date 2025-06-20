Chandrababu Naidu failed as CM, anti-incumbency set in: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the overwhelming response to his recent tours was a standing testimony to the huge anti-incumbency that has set in within one year of the TDP-led NDA government.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scared due to his failure in governance, and that his impatience is being manifested in diversion politics, and foisting false cases against political opponents.

“The modus operandi is to catch a small person like a gunman or a PA, use coercion methods to seek confession, and file cases against popular YSRCP leaders who support me, unmindful of the fact that people can see through his game,” Jagan deplored.

He pointed out that the ‘Betrayal Day’ observed on June 4 received an overwhelming response from the public, showing that anti-incumbency has set in very fast, as none of the NDA Super Six promises have been implemented.

Jagan questioned the repressive methods being adopted by the NDA government, citing his visit to Sattenapalli on Wednesday under curfew-like conditions. “What is wrong if the Opposition leader visits to console a family, and people are coming in large numbers as they are vexed with the government, and are looking towards the YSRCP?” he asked.

YSRCP leaders and those close to him are being jailed based on fabricated cases built on false confessions, he said.

“Atrocities on women and young girls are growing, and no complaint is being received, nor is any investigation taken up. Only after the Kuppam incident was trolled on social media, Naidu reacted. Farmers are in distress, and not getting MSP for any crop,” he rued.

Sharmila’s phone tapping charge refuted

Jagan refuted the charges of APCC chief YS Sharmila that her phone, along with those of her husband and close associates, were tapped during the previous BRS regime in Telangana, and the YSRCP rule in AP. He said the BRS regime might have tapped her phone as she was playing a crucial role in Telangana through her political party at that time, and reiterated that the YSRCP has no role in the rumours going viral on social media.