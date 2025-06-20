Jagan instigated violence in Palnadu: MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

NELLORE: Senior TDP leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday came down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of instigating chaos, promoting betting culture, and misusing public emotions over the suicide of a YSRCP activist. Addressing the media at Duttalur, Somireddy blamed Jagan for encouraging betting culture in the State through slogans like ‘Why Not 175?’

“It was this illusion that pushed YSRCP activist Nagamalleswara Rao into betting losses, and ultimately to suicide. When Nagamalleswara Rao died on June 9, 2024 Jagan was the caretaker Chief Minister? Why are they now blaming the TDP-led NDA government for the YSRCP activist’s suicide?” Somireddy asked.

He condemned the rally held by Jagan at Rentapalla in Palnadu district in the guise of a condolence visit. “Jagan has held a provocative rally, which led to the death of two innocent persons. If anyone tries to break the law, they will be dealt with sternly,” he asserted.