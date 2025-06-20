Minister Nara Lokesh discusses AI in education, invites Tony Blair to join AP governance institute advisory board

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh met former British Prime Minister and founder of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) Tony Blair in New Delhi on Thursday, and discussed issues related to usage of AI tools in the education system and the Andhra Pradesh government.

During the meeting held with Lokesh in Mumbai in July last year, Tony Blair promised to extend cooperation for usage of AI tools in the education, and in the activities of the AP State government through his TBI.

Later in December, 2024, the AP Education Department signed an MoU with TBI to improve the job opportunities for youth of the State by implementing modern technology in the education sector.

As part of the agreement, TBI deployed its tech team, in Vijayawada with focus on reforms in higher education in AP, and the establishment of Global Institute for Good Governance.

Lokesh and Blair, during their meeting in New Delhi discussed the progress of the project after the agreement.

They also discussed at length the skill development agenda being implemented in the State, skill census, employment opportunities to youth from AP abroad, and the technological support by TBI.

On the occasion, Lokesh invited Blair to join the advisory board of the Global Institute for Good Governance.

Blair said TBI will partner with the AP government for the conclave of the education Ministers to be held in Visakhapatnam in August.