Sharmila slams Jagan Mohan Reddy for unveiling statue of YSRCP activist in Palnadu

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila slammed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for unveiling the statue of YSRCP activist Nagamalleswara Rao, who allegedly committed suicide after losing huge money in betting, at Rentapalla village in Palnadu district. “What kind of message is given to society by paying tributes to Nagamalleswara Rao, and unveiling his statue?” she questioned Jagan.

Attending a district-level party review meeting in Vizianagaram on Thursday, Sharmila criticised the TDP-led NDA government for granting permission to Jagan to unveil the statue. She pointed out the government’s inconsistency, noting that it had denied permission to Congress to support the agitation of Amaravati farmers, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees.

“Jagan is the adopted child of the BJP. Therefore, the TDP-led NDA government is permitting him. We are fighting on public issues against PM Narendra Modi, and the BJP-led NDA government. Therefore, they are denying permission for our agitations,” Sharmila said.

She further alleged that the government is restricting the Congress due to its protests against government failures.

In a media interaction, Sharmila questioned the government’s accountability for the violence during Jagan’s Rentapalla tour, which resulted in the death of two innocents. “Who will take the responsibility?” she asked, also recalling her own experience of being house-arrested while trying to participate in a stir against VSP privatisation.