SIPB gives green signal to 19 projects worth Rs 28,546 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The seventh State-Level Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, approved investment proposals for 19 projects worth Rs 28,546 crore.

These investments are expected to generate employment opportunities for 30,270 people. So far, across the seven SIPB meetings, investment proposals worth Rs 5,34,684 crore have been approved, creating job prospects for 4,73,969 individuals.

The board also reviewed proposals for additional investments and modifications from BPCL & KSSL, LT Electronics, and Krishnapatnam Power Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that additional incentives would be extended to industries and projects investing in the state’s backward regions.

He emphasized that setting up industries in these areas would promote development and provide employment to the local population.

The Chief Minister underlined that local residents should be given priority in employment for upcoming industrial projects.

He stated that youth skill development must be a key policy focus. He reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to ensuring balanced development across all regions of Andhra Pradesh and mentioned that a plan is being prepared to ensure equitable distribution of investments throughout the state.