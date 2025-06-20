Three Maoists killed in police encounter in ASR district, families await bodies

VISAKHAPATNAM / RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Three Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the Kintukuru forest area under Rampachodavaram Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on Wednesday.

ASR SP Amit Bardar, addressing a press meet in Vizag, stated that the operation was launched based on credible intelligence about the movement of CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Around 7 am on June 18, during a combing operation by the district police, Maoists opened fire on the personnel. The police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in the death of three Maoists—two women and one man.

The deceased were Gajarla Ravi alias Uday alias Ganesh, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of CPI (Maoist), who had over 150 criminal cases and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh; Venkata Ravi Chaithanya alias Aruna alias Ruppi, a Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) with over 150 cases and a reward of Rs 20 lakh; and Anju alias Mase (PM), with 22 cases and a Rs 1 lakh reward.

The SP said the three had escaped earlier encounters and were involved in major attacks, including Araku MLA murders and blasts. Police recovered AK-47 rifles, ammunition, kit bags, cash, Maoist literature, and clothing. A case was registered.

Relatives seek hand over of Maoists’ bodies

Relatives of the slain Maoists gathered at Rampachodavaram Government Hospital on Thursday to claim the bodies, which were brought under tight security the previous night. DSP said, “Bodies will be handed over after legal formalities.”

As of 5 pm, post-mortem and identification were pending. Gajarla Ganesh’s brother said, “We last saw him in 2004. Police haven’t cooperated or let us see the body.” Aruna’s father and sister wept, while Anju’s family was expected by Thursday 10 pm.