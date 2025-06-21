Andhra Pradesh: Adoni BJP MLA tenders apology over ‘casteist remarks’ after row

KURNOOL: Adoni BJP MLA PV Parthasarathi has tendered an open apology following public outrage over a video showing his ‘casteist comments’ during an official visit to Dhanapuram village on June 16.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Parthasarathi questioning if local Sarpanch Chandrasekhar is a Christian, when he was not seen approaching the stage near a temple. A local TDP leader, Gudise Krishnamma, is heard stating that Chandrasekhar belongs to the SC community, leading him to refrain from stepping onto the stage.

Human rights forums, Dalit organisations, progressive women’s groups, including IFTU and AIFTU, strongly condemned the incident, demanding an apology from the MLA, and legal action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They denounced the humiliation of a Dalit elected representative in a public setting.

In response, Parthasarathi clarified that he belongs to the BC community, and has long supported Dalit causes. “I had no intention to hurt anyone. I called for the Sarpanch, and when I didn’t see him, I merely questioned whether he was hesitant due to religious beliefs, considering the temple location,” he said. He further expressed regret, saying, “If my words hurt the sentiments of the Dalit community, I offer a heartfelt apology.”