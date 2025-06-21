Andhra Pradesh: Over 7k medical staff transferred to new positions in first phase of transfers

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 7,099 medical staff were transferred to new positions as part of the first phase of transfers under the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, which concluded on Friday.

Of these, around 5,200 employees were compulsorily transferred after completing five years of service in their existing posts, while another 1,899 were moved based on personal requests submitted by the employees. The State government is now preparing for the second phase of transfers, which will cover 9,650 Grade-3 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) working at the village level.

These transfers are scheduled to be completed by June 30, as they require coordination with the village and ward secretariat departments to ensure its smooth implementation.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed satisfaction over the transparent and dispute-free execution of the transfers of the employees. He appreciated the efforts of department officials and said the process was conducted strictly in accordance with established rules and guidelines, unlike previous years when transfer exercises were surrounded by controversy and allegations of irregularities.