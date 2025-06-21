‘Andhra Pradesh poised to be logistics gateway of South Asia’: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for R&B, Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy has said Andhra Pradesh is set to redefine its role as the logistics gateway of South Asia.

Speaking at the CII Ports and Logistics Conference on ‘Building Andhra Pradesh - The East Coast Logistics Capital of India’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said the government has laid emphasis on strengthening ports and road infrastructure recognising that robust logistics is the engine for industrial growth and regional prosperity.

“As India approaches its centennial year of Independence, Andhra Pradesh is guided by the Swarna Andhra @2047 Vision. Our goal is to become a high-growth, innovation-driven economy, targeting $2.4 trillion GSDP, and $42,000 per capita income by 2047. This vision ensures our growth is inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive,” Janardhan Reddy said.