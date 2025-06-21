Ayesha Meera case probe completed, CBI tells Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it has completed its probe into the 17-year-old rape and murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera.

A sealed report was submitted on Friday, and the agency sought permission to file its final report before the CBI court in Vijayawada.

Justice Satti Subbareddy allowed it, but denied Ayesha’s parents access to the report, directing them to approach the trial court. Ayesha (17) was found murdered in her hostel bathroom on December 27, 2007, at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada. Nine months later, police arrested Pidathala Satyam Babu.

He was convicted in 2010 but acquitted in 2017 by the High Court citing lack of evidence. Following PILs and a petition by her parents, the court handed the case to the CBI in 2018. In 2023, Ayesha’s parents sought an expedited probe.

Satyam Babu also filed a plea, alleging CBI harassment and frequent summons.