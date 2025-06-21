Birthday of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s wife celebrated at TDP office

VIJAYAWADA: The birthday celebrations of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, were held under the leadership of AP Grandhalaya Parishad Chairman Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao, at the TDP headquarters on Friday. Taking to X, Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh extended birthday wishes to Bhuvaneswari.

“Happy birthday, Bhuvaneshwari! Your love and strength are the foundation of our family. You have been by my side through every high and low, and I am truly grateful to have you as my partner in life. You are the light of our lives. Your grace, your care for people, and your heartfelt leadership in both business and philanthropy inspire us all,” Naidu posted on X.

“Happy Birthday, Amma! You’ve been my strength, my guide, and the heart of our family. I’m endlessly grateful for the values you’ve instilled in me and the warmth you bring into our lives every day,” Lokesh posted on X.