Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warns anti-socials, trouble mongers

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups attempting to disrupt law and order in the State.

Underlining the importance of upholding democratic values, he said the government will not tolerate any actions or rhetoric that undermine peace and security.

Mentioning recent developments, Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government has already instructed the police to act firmly against anti-social elements. “We will not spare anyone who creates fear among the public. Rowdy sheets will be opened against such individuals, and strong measures will be taken to control their unlawful activities,” he asserted.

Taking a dig at provocative statements made by some individuals, he said, “Dialogues in films are effective within the cinema hall, but applying them in real life against the law is not acceptable in a democracy. Everyone must respect the law and the Constitution.”

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against those who speak in support of disruptive forces. “People should be cautious of those promoting undemocratic ideas. Supporting anti-social elements or defending their actions is also a punishable offence,” he warned.