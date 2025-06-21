Girls secure top ranks in Andhra Pradesh EdCET; 99 per cent qualify

VIJAYAWADA: Girls secured a majority of the top ranks in the AP Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET)–2025, the results of which were announced on Friday.

The examination, conducted by ANU on behalf of APSCHE, recorded a high pass percentage of 99.42%, with 14,527 of the 14,612 candidates qualifying.

In the Biological Science stream, girls claimed the top three positions. Kella Venkata Kusumanjali of Visakhapatnam topped the list, followed by Mylapilli Chandini (Srikakulam) and Donka Krishna, the only male in the top five. In English methodology, Peerla Prasantham from Anakapalli bagged the top spot, while Srihitha Dhanisetti and Vuttaradhi Akhila secured second and third places respectively.

In Mathematics, although Mudimanchi Naveen Kumar secured first place, girls like Pakki Sai Vandana and Surada Komalika followed closely. A similar pattern was seen in Social Studies and Physical Sciences. Announcing the results, HRD Minister N Lokesh shared the update on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).