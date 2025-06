TIRUMALA: The Lord Venkateswara temple under construction in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, is nearing completion but faces a new challenge regarding a proposed temporary helipad on its 10-acre site.

The donor, Raymond Consumer Care Limited, has requested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to consider developing a helipad on Plot No 3, Sector 12, allotted by the Maharashtra government through the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

However, site engineers have informed Raymond that there is no provision or approval for a helipad in the commencement certificate issued by CIDCO.

Raymond has urged TTD to bring the matter to the attention of its management for a decision. TTD’s Chief Engineer noted in official files that a helipad could serve as an emergency service provision and a secure entry-exit point for VVIPs, significantly reducing travel time. However, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao clarified that the proposed helipad would not be part of the core temple construction but within the temple premises.

“No permission has been granted yet for setting up of helipad at Lord Venkateswara temple in Navi Mumbai, as we are evaluating all parameters, including Agama Shastras,” Shyamala Rao told TNIE.