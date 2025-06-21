Minister praises pivotal role of Revenue Department in Andhra Pradesh’s development

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra praised the pivotal role of the Revenue Department in the State’s development, calling its services invaluable.

The Minister was speaking at the Revenue Day celebrations held at the Revenue Kalyana Mandapam in Machilipatnam on Friday.

The Minister said the department, established nearly 238 years ago, deserves special recognition for its dedicated public service.

The event was attended by APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, District Collector DK Balaji, SP R Gangadhar Rao, Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, DCMS Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna, and other officials.

Minister Ravindra said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had directed the observance of Revenue Day on June 20 each year to honour the department.

The Minister appreciated its timely response during emergencies and its key role in issuing certificates such as birth, death, caste, and income.

MP Balashowri highlighted the department’s services like issuing passbooks and essential documents. APSRTC Chairman Narayana Rao applauded the staff’s efforts, while Collector DK Balaji described the department as the “backbone of all departments.”

DRO K Chandrasekhar Rao, RDO K. Swathi, and others also participated.

On the sidelines, officials and staff celebrated Minister Kollu Ravindra’s birthday and extended their wishes.