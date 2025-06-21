Minor boy among three nabbed for assaulting student in Andhra's Bhimavaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhimavaram police on Friday arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with the alleged assault of a student at Police Bomma Centre under One Town Police Station limits. DSP R Jayasurya, addressing the media, denied claims circulating on social media that the accused were under the influence of ganja or alcohol.
“Some elements are spreading false rumours through social media. There is no evidence that the accused consumed any toxic substances,” he said.
Police arrested Vaddadi Sai (19), a minor boy, and Bolisetty Venugopalakrishna (19) based on a complaint filed by G Ravikumar.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when students of Narayana College were travelling to Taderu in a college bus.
At Police Bomma Centre, where a procession of Goddess Mavullamma was underway, the accused allegedly hit T Penihas, who put his hand outside the bus. Ravikumar was assaulted by the group for confronting it, but was rescued by his friends Penihas and T Jaswanth, who got down from the bus.
Police said the accused have no criminal record; one is a minor, and two are employed locally. A case was registered under BNS Sections 115(2), 189(1), and 191(2).
Condemning the incident, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha called the act unacceptable and a threat to public safety. On X, she asserted that such violence would not be tolerated.
“Deeply disturbed by the incident in Bhimavaram where students were attacked in broad daylight by unruly individuals. Such behaviour in civil society is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken by @appolice100. We are committed to eradicating this menace from society. Kindly note @dgpapofficial Garu,” HRD Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X.