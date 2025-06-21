Minor boy among three nabbed for assaulting student in Andhra's Bhimavaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhimavaram police on Friday arrested three persons, including a minor, in connection with the alleged assault of a student at Police Bomma Centre under One Town Police Station limits. DSP R Jayasurya, addressing the media, denied claims circulating on social media that the accused were under the influence of ganja or alcohol.

“Some elements are spreading false rumours through social media. There is no evidence that the accused consumed any toxic substances,” he said.

Police arrested Vaddadi Sai (19), a minor boy, and Bolisetty Venugopalakrishna (19) based on a complaint filed by G Ravikumar.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when students of Narayana College were travelling to Taderu in a college bus.