Police impose traffic diversions as construction on Shankar Vilas Road Over Bridge set to begin

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S. Nagalakshmi has directed officials to implement traffic diversions from Monday, June 23, as construction on the Shankar Vilas Road Over Bridge (ROB) is set to begin from the AC College side.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting at the Collector’s chamber on Friday, attended by officials from the Roads and Buildings (R\&B) Department, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), traffic police, and contractor engineers.

Emphasising the need to avoid traffic congestion, the Collector instructed Traffic Circle Inspector Ashok Kumar to ensure the smooth execution of the diversion plan. She also highlighted the importance of creating public awareness about the changes and urged officials to widely publicise alternate routes through press releases and social media.

Additionally, GMC officials were directed to level roads near the three existing bridges to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles throughout the construction period and minimise public inconvenience during the project.