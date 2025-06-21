Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams refutes Bhumana’s allegations on Vedic chanting, terms ‘baseless’

TIRUPATI: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman and senior YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused the TTD administration and the ruling NDA government of undermining the sanctity and traditions of the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Talking to the mediapersons in Tirupati, Reddy condemned the remarks of a TTD official who stated that Vedic chanting in the Sriwari temple was unnecessary and should be discontinued.

Calling statements “sacrilegious” and “arrogant,” he told the officials that all four Vedas are being continuously recited in the temple and that the TTD runs six Vedic schools to promote these ancient scriptures. He also said that several pontiffs had raised complaints over these issues with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, following which TTD officials were pulled up. The TTD strongly denied all allegations made by Reddy, terming them baseless, politically motivated, and damaging to the institution’s global reputation.

In an official statement the TTD said, “The recitation time has been increased, and the divine chant ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ now echoes in all corners of the temple premises – including queue lines, Annaprasadam halls, and footpaths.” The Officials said that reforms were introduced only to enhance transparency and streamline services for devotees.