Elderly YSRCP worker crushed to death by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's vehicle during rally

GUNTUR: Multiple videos have surfaced online, reportedly showing that the vehicle that fatally ran over YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker Cheeli Singaiah was the very one the former Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was travelling in.

This incident was initially reported as a tragic accident involving an unofficial vehicle in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy.

The incident occurred on June 18, near Etukuru village on the outskirts of Guntur city, during Jagan's visit to Sattenapalli. He had gone there to meet the family of a YSRCP activist who had died by suicide a year earlier. While police had authorised only three vehicles and about 100 supporters for the rally, a large crowd ended up following the convoy from Tadepalli to Rentapalla village.

Singaiah was among the participants and had reportedly attempted to approach Jagan's vehicle to offer flowers. In the rush and commotion, he was pushed and fell near the wheels. Eyewitnesses said they shouted warnings, but the vehicle did not stop. He was taken to the hospital by a local ASI but was declared dead on arrival.