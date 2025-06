VISAKHAPATNAM: The International Yoga Day, organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, set multiple records. The grand event marked the culmination of the month-long “Yogandhra” campaign, conducted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the campaign, the state provided training to over 1.44 lakh yoga instructors, registered more than 2.17 crore participants across 1.4 lakh locations, and saw over 3 lakh people participate at a single location in Vizag. Additionally, certificates were issued to 1.7 crore participants.

The event also set another record, with at least 22,122 tribal students performing a mass Surya Namaskar.

Guinness Book representatives present certificate to Lokesh

Guinness Book of Records representatives presented the official certificate to IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The 11th International Day of Yoga (IYD) event in Visakhapatnam set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a yoga session at a single venue, with 3 lakh people participating in a mass yoga demonstration that stretched 28 kilometres from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had organised a mass yoga session with nearly 1.53 lakh participants in 2023. Now, the Andhra Pradesh government has successfully conducted a month-long series of mass yoga sessions across the state.