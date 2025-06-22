Mass yoga events mark International Yoga Day in Tenali and Vijayawada; officials highlight health benefits

GUNTUR: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nandendla Manohar took part in a large-scale Yoga event organised in Tenali on Saturday to mark International Yoga Day, under the State government’s ‘Yogandhra’ initiative.

The programme was organised by Tenali Municipality and witnessed enthusiastic participation from all sections of society.

The Minister actively performed various Yoga asanas alongside trained instructors and participants, motivating citizens by joining them in their practice.

Hundreds of residents, including government employees and youth, gathered at the venue from as early as 6:30 am to participate in the hour-long session. Addressing the gathering, Minister Manohar emphasised that Yoga offers a sustainable path to healthy living without reliance on medicines, noting that it forms an integral part of India’s cultural heritage, contributing to both physical and mental well-being.

Grand Yoga Day fete at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada

The District-level International Yoga Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Jaya Lakshmi, Collector G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of Police Rajasekhar Babu, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, former Minister Pithala Sujatha, APNGOs State President A Vidya Sagar, and DCP Saritha joined thousands of participants and trainers in performing Yoga asanas.

Collector Lakshmisha announced that around 8.5 lakh people participated in Yoga sessions across the district and urged citizens to adopt Yoga for managing diabetes, hypertension, and stress.

Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu praised the district’s efforts and noted their achievement in setting a world record with floating Yoga.