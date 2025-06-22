Pause button for humanity: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the launch of “Yoga for Humanity 2.0”, a global initiative emphasising the importance of inner peace in global affairs.

He highlighted that yoga has the potential to transform the world by shifting the focus from conflict to cooperation, and from tension to resolution. Yoga, the Prime Minister said, is the “pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again.”

He also stressed the need for every country and society to integrate yoga into their lifestyle and public policy, fostering a collective effort towards creating a peaceful, balanced, and sustainable world. By embracing yoga, nations can work together towards a more harmonious and cooperative global community.

The Prime Minister was the chief guest at the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, and performed yoga along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and others.

This year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” Andhra Pradesh marked the 11th International Yoga Day with unprecedented enthusiasm, with over three lakh citizens participating in a historic mass yoga demonstration held along a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.

Addressing the large gathering here, Prime Minister Modi said, “Yoga isn’t just an exercise. It’s a way of life. Yoga is for all, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability. Yoga promotes personal discipline and is a system that takes us from ‘Me to We.’ Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions across the globe.”