Pause button for humanity: PM Modi on International Yoga Day

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the launch of “Yoga for Humanity 2.0”, a global initiative emphasising the importance of inner peace in global affairs.
He highlighted that yoga has the potential to transform the world by shifting the focus from conflict to cooperation, and from tension to resolution. Yoga, the Prime Minister said, is the “pause button that humanity needs to breathe, balance, and become whole again.”
He also stressed the need for every country and society to integrate yoga into their lifestyle and public policy, fostering a collective effort towards creating a peaceful, balanced, and sustainable world. By embracing yoga, nations can work together towards a more harmonious and cooperative global community.
The Prime Minister was the chief guest at the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations, organised in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, and performed yoga along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and others.
This year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” Andhra Pradesh marked the 11th International Yoga Day with unprecedented enthusiasm, with over three lakh citizens participating in a historic mass yoga demonstration held along a 28-km stretch from RK Beach to Bhogapuram.
Addressing the large gathering here, Prime Minister Modi said, “Yoga isn’t just an exercise. It’s a way of life. Yoga is for all, beyond boundaries, backgrounds, age or ability. Yoga promotes personal discipline and is a system that takes us from ‘Me to We.’ Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions across the globe.”
PM lauds yogandhra spirit, underlines people’s role in viksit bharat
The Prime Minister expressed pride in seeing Divyang individuals reading yogic texts in Braille and scientists practicing yoga in space. He also appreciated the enthusiastic participation of youth from rural areas in Yoga Olympiads.
He said the theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” highlights the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, echoing the global vision of collective wellness rooted in India’s philosophy of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease). “IDY has since evolved into a powerful global health movement,” he added.
Expressing satisfaction at being in Visakhapatnam, which he described as a confluence of nature and progress, Prime Minister Modi praised the people for their excellent organization of the event.
He extended congratulations to CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for their leadership.
He highlighted that under their leadership, Andhra Pradesh launched a remarkable initiative—Yogandhra Abhiyan. With more than two crore people joining the campaign, Modi said it reflected a vibrant spirit of public participation—the very spirit that forms the foundation of a Viksit Bharat.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commended the people’s overwhelming response. The event marked the culmination of the successful month-long Yogandhra campaign, which engaged 2.17 crore participants statewide and created multiple records. He acknowledged the global recognition of International Yoga Day since its adoption by the United Nations.
He credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in driving this impact, with Yoga Day now celebrated at over 12 lakh venues across 175+ countries and involving 10 crore participants worldwide. He thanked PM Modi for granting Andhra Pradesh the honor of hosting this historic event.
Naidu emphasized yoga’s vital role in building a healthier Andhra Pradesh and urged citizens to make it a part of their daily routine. He highlighted the achievements of Yogandhra Campaign, launched under the inspiration of PM
Modi’s vision: training more than 1.44 lakh yoga trainers, registering over 2.17 crore participants at 1.4 lakh locations, organizing a single-location event with over 3 lakh participants across a 28-kilometer stretch in Visakhapatnam, and issuing certifications to 1.7 crore participants.
Additionally, Naidu appealed to the Prime Minister’s Office to advocate for the inclusion of yoga in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics. He urged citizens to dedicate one hour daily to yoga, especially encouraging youth to adopt the practice for improved concentration and creativity in the digital age.