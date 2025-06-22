Protests at cement unit: Andhra HC raps government inaction

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Saturday rapped the inaction of the State government in addressing ongoing protests at The India Cements factory, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, located at Yerraguntla in YSR Kadapa district.

The court expressed concern that the agitation, led by contract workers, could force the factory to shut down, affecting hundreds of livelihoods. The court also observed that an unidentified force was instigating the workers under the guise of demands, and warned of serious consequences if operations were halted.

Justice Nunepally Harinath directed the Director General of Police, Kadapa SP, and Yerraguntla CI to ensure smooth access to and from the factory, and provide adequate security to enable the company to resume its operations without disruption. The court made it clear that workers seeking to resolve disputes should approach the wlabour court, which is the proper legal forum, rather than resort to disruptive protests. The company had alleged that police refused to act, and merely advised the management to negotiate with the protesting workers.

The unrest began in April this year, when some contract workers halted work, allegedly provoked by local political leaders whose demands were not met by the company. These workers, employed by an external agency, began blocking entry and exit to the factory.

India Cements, which operates the unit with around 400 workers, filed a petition in the High Court after police allegedly ignored its complaints.

The government counsel countered that an SI and a 12-member police team had been deployed, and the issue was referred to revenue, labour, and industries departments. However, the judge found this insufficient, and issued firm directions to restore normalcy.