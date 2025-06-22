SIT to file AP liquor scam chargesheet in Vijayawda ACB court

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, is set to file a preliminary chargesheet in the ACB Court in Vijayawada within the next one or two weeks.

According to sources, the investigation has reached a crucial stage, with SIT gathering substantial evidence, and testimonies pointing to large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

The case began with a complaint lodged by Yeedi Srinivas to the Principal Secretary (Revenue-Excise). It was initially taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID), which registered an FIR in September last year. The State government later constituted SIT, headed by NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu to probe the case.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years. Several key individuals have been arrested so far, including Raj Kesireddy (alias Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy), former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Cherukuru Venkatesh Naidu, K Dhanunjay Reddy, P Krishnamohan Reddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, Balaji Govindappa, Dilip Kumar, and Chanakya. All are currently in judicial custody.

The first arrest in the case took place in April. As per legal provisions, a chargesheet should be filed within 90 days of any arrest to avoid granting default bail. Hence, SIT has speeded up the process of filing the chargesheet.

“We are in the final stage of the investigation. The preliminary chargesheet will help us seek court approval to seize the passports of the accused, and take steps to prevent their escape,” a senior official told TNIE.