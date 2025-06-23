15-yr-old Dhanvi’s Kuchipudi debut in Vijayayawada wins applause

VIJAYAWADA: Fifteen-year-old Dhanvi Utukuri, a student of Sharada Nritya Niketan, received wide acclaim for her impressive Kuchipudi dance debut held at the Sailaja Prasad Natya Sushikshan on Saturday evening at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

A Class 10 student, Dhanvi showcased exceptional dedication and grace in her arangetram (debut performance), demonstrating her tireless commitment to the classical art form.

Her recital featured a wide range of traditional pieces including Ranga Pooja, Gajavadana Beduve, Muddugare Yashoda, Bhama Kalapam, Khuthamemi Naam, Govardhana Giridhara, Kanjadalayadakshi, Thillana, and concluded with Mangalam.

The performance was enhanced by a live orchestra with vocal support from M Srinivas and instrumental accompaniment by Sridharacharya (mridangam), Anil Kumar (violin), Ramana (flute), and R. Sudhakar (veena). The narrative support was provided by Pawan Kumar.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, public representatives, and prominent classical dance gurus including Bhagavatula Venkata Ramasharma and Joshyula Sriramachandramurthy, who blessed Dhanvi and praised her poised performance.

As part of the celebrations, her mentor and renowned dance guru Sailaja Prasad was honoured with a ceremonial Guru Puja, acknowledging her role in nurturing young talent.