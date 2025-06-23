APSCHE sets up expert committee to frame Quantum and AI curriculum

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to align higher education with emerging technologies, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has formed an expert committee to develop a curriculum framework in Quantum Computing, Quantum Technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initiative, guided by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and AICTE guidelines, aims to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in futuristic education and technological innovation.

Chaired by Dr. JBV Reddy, Head of the Quantum Technology Cell at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the committee held its first meeting under APSCHE Chairman Prof. K Madhu Murthy. Prof. Murthy emphasised the importance of India’s National Quantum Mission and expressed a vision to transform Amaravati into a ‘Quantum Valley’.

The committee approved the introduction of minor degree programs, including an 18-credit minor in Quantum Technologies for engineering students, an 18-credit minor in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for both engineering and general streams, and a 16-credit minor in Quantum Technologies for general students.

To implement these courses, Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) will train 500 faculty from Physics, Electronics, Mathematics, and Computer Science, with support from DST, TCS, and IBM.

The proposal to establish Quantum Labs at Andhra University (AU), JNTU-Kakinada, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Sri Venkateswara University (SCY), JNTU-Ananthapur, and RGUKT was also welcomed.

The committee also decided on collaboration between APSCHE, IITs, IISERs, DST, TCS, and IBM to support research, startups, and innovation. Plans include hosting hackathons and boot camps to drive student engagement.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Secretary TV Krishna Murthy coordinated the meeting, which included senior academicians, scientists, and industry experts.