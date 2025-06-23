Case booked against YSRCP leader Ambati in incidents related to Jagan's visit to Sattenapalli

GUNTUR: Police have registered cases against senior YSRCP leaders, including former minister Ambati Rambabu, in connection with recent incidents surrounding former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Sattenapalli, and party State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for allegedly making derogatory comments against Amaravati women protesters.

Ambati is facing charges for violating prohibitory orders, and obstructing police from discharging their duties during Jagan’s visit to Rentapalla on June 18. According to police, Ambati, along with his brother Murali, allegedly broke through barricades at Korrapadu, engaged in heated exchanges with police, and even manhandled personnel on duty.

Cases have been registered against him at Nallapadu, Old Guntur, and Sattenapalli Rural police stations under IPC Sections 188, 332, 353 and 427.

In a separate case, Sajjala has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 79, 352, 353(2), and 196(1) at Tadepalli police station. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Kambhampati Sirisha, leader of Amaravati Dalit JAC, who alleged that Sajjala made caste-based derogatory remarks against women protesters.

According to sources, Sajjala has approached the AP High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, former CBI Joint Director and advocate VV Lakshminarayana has filed an impleading petition on behalf of the complainant, opposing grant of bail to Sajjala.