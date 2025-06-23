Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan booked for culpable homicide in rally death case

GUNTUR: In a dramatic escalation following the death of a 55-year-old man during a rally, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been booked for culpable homicide, with Guntur police confirming that the vehicle involved in the fatal accident was the one he was travelling in.

The case, initially considered a road mishap involving an unauthorised vehicle, took a serious turn after video evidence and eyewitness accounts revealed that the black SUV carrying Jagan had run over party worker Cheeli Singaiah.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Guntur SP S Satish Kumar said that, alongside Jagan, police have named his personal assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, former MP YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vidadala Rajini, and driver Ramana Reddy, who has been allegedly taken into custody, as they were allegedly present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The case, initially filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the victim’s wife Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, has now been reclassified under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

The incident occurred on June 18 near the Etukuru bypass in Guntur district during a political rally from Tadepalli to Rentapalla.