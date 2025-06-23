Girl burnt with ladle over theft suspicion in Nellore

NELLORE: In a shocking case of child abuse, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly burnt with a hot ladle by her neighbours at Kakarladibba in Kudithepalem village under Indukurupeta mandal, Nellore district. The assault was reportedly triggered by suspicion that the girl had stolen a mobile phone.

According to police, the child, who lost parental care early in life, had been living with her maternal aunt, Sannari Manikyam. She sustained severe burn injuries after neighbours allegedly attacked her with a hot metal object, leaving blister wounds across her body.

Local residents found the girl crying in pain and immediately alerted the police. Officers rushed to the scene and shifted the child to the Government Hospital in Indukurupeta for treatment.

Police registered a case against four persons, including the girl’s aunt, based on preliminary findings that indicated the child had been subjected to cruel treatment and physical abuse. Residents revealed that the girl’s mother, Venkataramanamma, had left her in the care of her aunt several years ago after remarrying, abandoning the child.