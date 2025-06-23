INS Nilgiri joins Eastern Naval Command

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Nilgiri, the first of the indigenously built Project 17A stealth frigates, arrived at Visakhapatnam to join the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). It will be an integral part of the Eastern Sword – Sunrise Fleet.

Although built in Mumbai, INS Nilgiri now makes the City of Destiny her home port.

This state-of-the-art warship operates under the motto ‘Adrishya Balam, Ajeya Shauryam’ (Invisible Force, Invincible Valour).

The ship was welcomed to Visakhapatnam with a traditional naval ceremony.

The silhouette of INS Nilgiri, along with others in its class expected to follow soon, will become a common sight on the eastern seaboard, significantly enhancing the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy.