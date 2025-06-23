Lokesh lauds Minister Narayana for Nellore school revival

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday praised Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana for transforming the historic VR High School in Nellore into a modern educational institution equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

In a post on X, Lokesh said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate Minister Ponguru Narayana master for developing the two- and-a-half-century- old VR High School in Nellore with complete infrastructure.”

The HRD Minister highlighted that Narayana, an alumnus of the school, took it upon himself to bring the institution back to life with perseverance and vision. “Narayana has developed the school he studied in with complete digital transformation, and state-of-the-art features,” he noted.

Lokesh further pointed out the remarkable turnaround in the school’s fortunes. “The fact that this school, which was closed by the previous government due to its inability to manage, has now put up a board stating that admissions are over is the evidence of change,” he said, signalling a revival of public trust in government-run educational institutions.

The transformation of VR High School is being seen as a model for rejuvenating public schools across the State, aligning with Swarna Andhra Vision that emphasises technology-driven education, he said.