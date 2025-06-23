Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla all set for Rs 98 crore makeover

GUNTUR: Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district is set for a major transformation as the State government gears up to launch the tender process for a Rs 98-crore redevelopment project under the Central government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The project aims to upgrade the beach to world-class standards, aligning it with the internationally acclaimed Blue Flag certification that ensures high standards of cleanliness, safety, and environmental sustainability. The redevelopment is part of the broader Swarnandhra 2047 vision, which aspires to position Andhra Pradesh as a premier tourism hub. Plans include the development of over 20 acres of government land around the beach, featuring eco-friendly budget resorts, modern changing rooms, landscaped entry points, upgraded sanitation, food courts, and dedicated children’s play areas.

The Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) will oversee the phased execution of the project. Officials said the beach upgrade is also key to a coastal tourism circuit connecting Suryalanka with nearby eco-tourism sites like the Poguru mangrove forest.

District tourism officials noted that the NDA government is prioritising tourism as a key growth driver, identifying the Chirala-Bapatla stretch as a high-potential corridor.

The project is expected to attract private investments through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, generating employment and enhancing local livelihoods.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has approved the Rs 98-crore proposal, which includes infrastructure for solid waste management, environmental awareness programmes, and renewable energy systems. Bapatla District Tourism Officer Nagireddy told TNIE that the tender process would begin by month-end.

Despite drawing lakhs of visitors and generating Rs 5 crore annually, Suryalanka has long lacked basic infrastructure.

Officials now hope the long-pending dream of turning Suryalanka into a national tourism hotspot will finally come true, balancing development with ecological preservation.