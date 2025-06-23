TDP-led NDA government to host special governance review meeting ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ on June 23

VIJAYAWADA: To commemorate its first year in office, the TDP-led NDA government will host a special governance review meeting titled ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ on Monday. The event will take place at a special venue behind the Velagapudi Secretariat in Amaravati at 4 pm.

The programme, initially scheduled for June 12 to mark the coalition government’s first anniversary, was deferred as a mark of respect in the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The meeting has been convened to comprehensively assess the administrative reforms, transformative governance initiatives, development programmes and welfare schemes implemented in the last year.

It will also focus on setting the course for the following years, aiming to fulfil public aspirations, and achieve the State’s developmental targets. All District Collectors, SPs, Department Heads, Secretaries, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs will attend the meeting.

Completing its first year in office, the coalition government has now embarked on its second year with a clear mission — Rebuilding Andhra Pradesh from the economic and administrative damage caused by the previous regime.

While addressing immediate development needs, the NDA government is simultaneously implementing long-term strategies such as Swarnandhra 2047 Vision to transform the State into a developed one.

The government is making rapid strides in the Polavaram Irrigation Project, the construction of Capital City Amaravati, attracting industries and investments to the State, and creating job opportunities for 20 lakh youth.

The ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ initiative is designed not only to evaluate the administration’s progress over the past year but also to present roadmap for future development. A comprehensive progress report will be shared, followed by discussions on the targets, and programmes set for the coming year.

After the formal sessions, the Chief Minister and Ministers will join officials from all 26 districts for a dinner at the same venue.