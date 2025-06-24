Amaravati land panel clears allotments to I-T dept, banks, IB; sets strict construction deadlines

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on land allotments in the Amaravati capital region on Monday approved land allocations to six institutions, including the Income-Tax Department, AP Grameena Bank, Central Bank of India, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Bureau of Immigration.

The meeting, held at the State Secretariat and chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana, was attended in person by Minister T G Bharath and other senior officials, while Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Kandula Durgesh participated via Zoom.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister Narayana said that out of the 16 proposals reviewed, 12 were approved. The committee ratified land allotments made between 2014 and 2019 to four institutions, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Zoological Survey of India, the State Forensic Science Laboratory, and the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited. These were approved with revised land allotment terms.

Meanwhile, land previously allotted to GAIL India Private Limited and Ambika Agarbatti was cancelled due to inactivity and non-compliance with development conditions.

The BJP was allotted two acres for party-related infrastructure in the capital region. Narayana stated that fixed construction timelines have been set for all institutions, with a directive to begin development within four to six months. He warned that failure to meet these deadlines would lead to cancellation of the respective allotments.

Narayana noted that construction activity in Amaravati is now gaining momentum, with over 10,000 workers currently deployed and the number expected to rise to 20,000 by the end of next month. The cabinet subcommittee’s latest decisions are seen as a major step toward reviving institutional development and restoring investor confidence in the capital city.