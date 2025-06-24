Andhra CM Naidu reviews Aerospace, Defence Policy 4.0; sets Rs 1 lakh crore investment target

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to foster a thriving ecosystem for the aerospace and defence manufacturing industry in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 (2025–2030) at the Secretariat on Monday.

The policy sets a bold target of attracting investments ranging from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in the sector over the next five years to establish AP as India’s premier aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

The CM emphasized the need to position the state as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Citing India’s use of modern technology during Operation Sindoor, he underscored the growing role of technology in national defence.

He also emphasized the importance of developing such technologies for both defence applications and improving daily lives.

AP should outperform others in MSMEs: CM

Highlighting the potential in national defence, he said the new policy should play a key role in facilitating the setting up of industries aligned with these priorities.

He suggested several amendments to ensure national security remains a top focus. Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy joined the review via video conference and offered suggestions. The CM stressed the importance of supporting MSMEs in this sector, noting that AP should outperform other States in this regard. He proposed an annual `100 crore corpus fund and the inclusion of logistics subsidies in the new policy.

“MSMEs must be strengthened. There should be a benchmark for quality in allied industries. Value addition is essential, and marketing and branding are equally important. The vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ must be realised,” he said.

The policy designates specialised manufacturing corridors across the State for rapid industrial development.