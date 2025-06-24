Andhra HC seeks explanation on staff rationalisation

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court sought an explanation from the State government regarding GO No. 1, issued on January 25, and GO No. 4, issued on April 10, which reduced staff in village and ward secretariats, and introduced a rationalisation system categorising secretariats into A, B and C.

The petition challenging the GOs was filed by the Village Horticulture Assistant Welfare Association. Justice Challa Gunaranjan directed the Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, the Secretary of Village and Ward Secretariats, and the Horticulture Commissioner to submit a counter affidavit within four weeks.

Perni’s petition dismissed

The HC dismissed a petition filed by YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and his son, stating legal action cannot be based solely on news articles in the fake house deeds case. They were permitted to approach the court if an FIR is filed.

Krishnam Raju’s case

The High Court directed Thulluru police to treat the case against journalist VVR Krishnam Raju—accused of making vile remarks against Amaravati women—as the primary case. Related FIRs across the State were deemed as statements under CrPC Section 162. It cited SC ruling prohibiting multiple FIRs for the same incident.

Mithun Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea

The anticipatory bail plea of YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in the liquor scam case was referred to the Chief Justice due to procedural overlap. The prosecution assured that no arrest would be made until further orders.