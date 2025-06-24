AP Home Minister blames Jagan for ignoring victim run over by his car during roadshow

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha came down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of inciting hatred and displaying complete indifference towards the death of Singayya, who was fatally run over under Jagan’s vehicle during a roadshow at Rentapalle village.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Anitha expressed anguish over the incident, alleging that Singayya was thrown into thorn bushes without any compassion or immediate help. “Jagan is a criminal hiding behind a political mask. Singayya could have survived had he been shifted to hospital on time,” she said.

She criticised Jagan for turning what was claimed to be a condolence visit into a political roadshow.

“He started from Tadepalli at 10.30 am, and reached Rentapalle at 4 pm, using the journey as a display of political muscle,” she alleged.

Anitha also questioned why Jagan failed to use the government-provided bulletproof vehicle despite being under Z+ security cover. “Two people lost their lives during his tour, yet he continued without pause,” she said, accusing him of prioritising power over people’s lives.

“There is a clear video evidence of Singayya being run over, which is why a case has been filed against him,” she added.

Anitha further alleged that Jagan is promoting a culture of violence within the YSRCP by encouraging leaders and workers to engage in aggression and criminal activity.

She condemned YSRCP leaders for justifying Singayya’s death, calling their defence “shameful and inhumane.”