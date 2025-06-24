Everyone must contribute to AP’s growth: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that true development is only possible through strong political governance, where public representatives and officials work in tandem.

Recalling the massive public mandate secured in June 2024 with a 94% strike rate, he said the people voted not just for regime change but for rebuilding the State after five years of misgovernance.

Marking the completion of one year in office, the Chief Minister presented the government’s progress from June 2024 to June 2025, and laid out the long-term roadmap for a prosperous, inclusive, and globally competitive Andhra Pradesh during a meeting conducted in the name of ‘Superipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ behind the State Secretariat on Monday.

Highlighting seamless functioning of the TDP-JSP-BJP- combine, he credited it to the committed leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State BJP president D Purandeswari, noting their crucial role in ensuring coordinated governance. “This is not just coalition of parties, it is a coalition of purpose,” he said.

The previous regime, he said, led to the breakdown of investor confidence, collapse of law and order, loss of institutional integrity, and irrational policy decisions such as the three-capital proposal, he said.

Stating that the support from the Centre gave breath to his government, he said the economic growth rebounded sharply with a 12.02% rise in GSDP, taking the State’s economy to Rs 15.93 lakh crore.

He emphasised the importance of creating wealth to support welfare. The State attracted Rs 9.34 lakh crore in investments over 11 months, resulting in 8.5 lakh job opportunities. Andhra Pradesh’s share in national exports rose from 4.52% to 4.75% in 2024-25 despite a national slowdown.

P4 was highlighted as the government’s foundational approach to eradicate poverty by 2029. Under this model, 87,226 Bangaru Kutumbams (bottom 20%) have been adopted by 14,569 Margadarsis (top 10%) for structured support in areas such as education, skilling, entrepreneurship, tech enablement, and income generation.