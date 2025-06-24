Guntur police widen probe into man’s death during Jagan’s convoy movement

GUNTUR: Guntur district police are intensifying their investigation into the death of Singaiah, who collapsed during former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district on June 18.

A video showing Singaiah falling near the convoy went viral, triggering a closer examination of the incident.

Police have summoned several members of Jagan’s security detail, including his Chief Security Officer and close protection personnel, to investigate lapses in crowd control.

Investigators are focusing on how Singaiah came into the vehicle’s path, what immediate assistance he received, and the delay in shifting him to a hospital.

Though 58 personnel were deployed for security duty, officials are questioning the coordination, especially as some staff claimed they were assigned to the vehicle’s left side where YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was greeting the public.

Authorities are also reviewing footage from CCTV footage and verifying the roles of personnel tasked with convoy security and movement planning.

The inquiry has taken a serious turn with the police naming several individuals in the accused list, including Jagan’s personal assistant K Nageswar Reddy, former MP YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and Vidadala Rajini, and the convoy driver Ramana Reddy.

The investigation remains ongoing, as police work to determine accountability and the sequence of events that led to the incident.