MTS teachers protest transfer process in Krishna; demand local postings and fair treatment

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the State government’s efforts to streamline teacher transfers, those under the Minimum Time Scale (MTS) system have voiced strong objections, staging protests and accusing the School Education Department of mismanagement and lack of empathy.

Confusion marked the counselling process in Krishna district on Sunday for 285 MTS teachers from the DSC 1998 and 2008 batches.

Only 285 vacancies—mostly in remote areas—were initially displayed by the District Education Office.

The teachers boycotted the session, demanding postings closer to their homes or in schools they previously served. Many, nearing retirement and drawing low salaries, argued that sending them to far-off areas was unfair.

AP Primary Teachers Association (APTA) leaders slammed the department for failing to address local vacancies.

“Posting MTS teachers to remote schools despite available local posts is inhumane,” said APTA state president AGS Ganapathi Rao. State general secretary K Prakash Rao urged authorities to adopt a humanitarian approach.

Following protests in Machilipatnam, officials increased the vacancy list to 697 schools by 2 pm and announced counselling at 3 pm. However, the revised list lacked the Director of School Education’s approval, delaying proceedings until 7.30 pm.

DSC 1998 teacher Kabir said such issues were widespread. Teachers now await relief, hopeful that the DSC recruitments promised in August will provide clarity.