NTR district set to achieve 100% CCTV coverage, first in AP to meet milestone

VIJAYAWADA: In a pioneering move towards technology-driven policing, the NTR district is all set to become the first district in Andhra Pradesh to achieve 100 percent CCTV camera coverage, with at least four cameras installed in every village.

This significant milestone comes under the leadership of NTR district commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, an Inspector General (IG) rank officer who assumed charge on July 14 last year.

Known for his commitment to tech-based policing, CP Rajashekhar Babu introduced a series of initiatives in the last one year including AsTram (AI-based traffic management), e-Deployment (AI-based personnel deployment), Suraksha, drone surveillance and more.

“Technology and digital evidence play a crucial role in both crime prevention and detection. With the help of CCTV cameras, we have been able to solve over 80 percent of crimes and secure convictions. I am happy to announce that NTR district is now the first district in the state to achieve 100 percent CCTV coverage,” CP Rajashekhar Babu told TNIE.

NTR district comprises 305 inhabited and 16 uninhabited villages, spread across 20 mandals, four municipalities (Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Jaggayyapeta, Ibrahimpatnam) and Vijayawada municipal corporation.

Our target is 10,000 CCTV cameras in NTR: CP

Over 4,000 CCTV cameras have been installed since August last year, with an additional 2,000 matrix cameras funded by the police department and 300 facial recognition cameras placed at key junctions.

“All villages are now equipped with a minimum of four CCTV cameras. These installations not only help track movements and detect crime, but also act as a deterrent to criminal activities while instilling public confidence,” CP Rajasekhar Babu said. He said efforts are underway to integrate the entire camera network with zonal offices and the central Command Control Centre in Vijayawada for real-time monitoring.

“Our target is to install at least 10,000 CCTV cameras across the commissionerate within a year. Another 1,000 cameras will soon be set up in residential colonies and apartment complexes,” he added. Efforts are also being made to enhance security at religious places. Of the 1,371 identified places of worship in the district, only 500 currently have CCTVs.