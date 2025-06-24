Operation Sindhu: 20 from AP evacuated as Israel-Iran tensions escalate

VIJAYAWADA: Twenty individuals from AP have been safely evacuated under Operation Sindhu, the Centre’s mission to repatriate citizens stranded amid escalating tensions in Israel and Iran.

As of June 23, a total of 1,713 Indians have returned, overcoming complex diplomatic and logistical hurdles, including Iranian airspace restrictions.

While two Telugu-speaking citizens have already reached their hometowns, 18 more are expected to arrive today in New Delhi on three flights: 291 passengers at 4.30 pm (none from AP), 165 at 11.30 pm (three from AP via Jordan), and 291 at midnight (15 from AP).

AP Bhavan, under Resident Commissioner Lav Agarwal, is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to provide full aid at the airport, including accommodation, meals, medical care, and transport to native places. The Non-Resident Telugu Society and volunteer groups are offering support.

Despite initial obstacles, alternate routes through Armenia and Turkmenistan were used, and citizens were shifted from Tehran to safer zones.

Nearly 800 Indians still await evacuation.