Villagers lock Vizianagaram tahsildar office; demand action against poultry farm over health risks

VIZIANAGARAM: Mild tension prevailed at Mentada mandal headquarters in Vizianagaram on Monday after residents of Birasadavalasa village locked the local tahsildar office, demanding action against a nearby poultry farm that they allege is posing health risks. Tahsildar Arunakumari and her staff were forced to remain outside the office for several hours during the protest.

Villagers staged a sit-out at the main gate, insisting that the poultry unit be either shut down or relocated.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Bhanumurthy arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the agitators.

The protest was temporarily called off following assurances from the revenue officials.

Speaking to the media, residents said the foul smell from the poultry had made it difficult to live in their homes.

They alleged that the farm management failed to maintain hygiene and was not conducting proper sanitation.

Deceased chickens were reportedly dumped in open areas. Residents expressed concern over dog attacks on children and the elderly, reiterating their demand for intervention.

They warned of intensified protests if their concerns are not addressed promptly.