Andhra Pradesh Chambers seeks support for MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has expressed its gratitude to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union Government for setting up an RBI Regional Office in Vijayawada.

In a letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, AP Chambers welcomed the appointment of Attah Omar Basheer as the Regional Director and conveyed confidence in his leadership.

Terming the move a major step for AP’s financial ecosystem, AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao and General Secretary B Raja Sekhar said the decision reflects the RBI’s commitment to decentralised governance and inclusive development. They called it a “vote of confidence” in the State’s economic potential. AP Chambers submitted a set of key recommendations to strengthen the MSME sector.